Chances of Nico Raskin January exit revealed as Rangers star targeted by EIGHT clubs

Rangers midfielder Nico Raskin remains one of the most-watched players in Scottish football as the January transfer window approaches, TEAMtalk understands.

The Belgium international, who is contracted at Ibrox until June 2028, has drawn sustained interest after another solid campaign and his displays at the 2026 World Cup.

Turkish giants Beşiktaş are the clearest and most aggressive suitors. Having failed with both loan and permanent bids in the summer, the Super Lig club are preparing to reopen talks.

Sources from Turkey confirm Raskin sits at the top of their mid-season shortlist, with plans to fund a move by offloading surplus players. Yet the 25-year-old has previously rejected advances from Istanbul, making clear his preference for one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Premier League clubs have monitored him closely.

Tottenham, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Hull City have all been interested in the past 12 months, while Serie A sides Atalanta and Bologna, along with La Liga’s Real Betis, have shown interest.

Rangers continue to value their man in the region of £20million, a figure that has so far not been met by any interested clubs.

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Raskin in no rush to leave despite growing interest

Raskin himself admitted after the summer window closed that he was “mentally ready to leave” but found the timing and packages unsatisfactory.

He remains professional and important under manager Derek McInnes, who has previously praised his attitude, stating: “Nico’s been first-class since he came back from the World Cup – he’s been good as gold, he’s trained brilliantly.”

The midfielder has stressed he is in no rush and is happy contributing at Ibrox while waiting for the right opportunity.

However, a January departure cannot be ruled out if a suitable bid arrives from a preferred destination or if Beşiktaş significantly improve their terms but convincing him to move to Turkey looks very difficult.

With two-and-a-half years left on his deal, though, Rangers hold a strong hand and are under no pressure to sell mid-season.

For now, the Belgian looks more likely to stay put until at least the summer, unless a club from a top-five league makes an offer that Rangers and Raskin cannot refuse.

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