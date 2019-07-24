Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla looks set to stay at Elland Road for the forthcoming season after changing his mind over a summer exit at Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The Spaniard arrived on a free transfer from Real Madrid back in January, becoming Leeds’ top wage earner in the process, earning a reported £30,000 a week at Elland Road as the Yorkshiremen geared up for what they thought would be a successful promotion campaign.

And while Casilla started well at Elland Road, some poor decision-making in the latter stages of the season – most notably in the play-off semi-final second leg defeat to Derby at Elland Road – saw him receive plenty of criticism and much conjecture over his future.

And with Leeds reportedly looking to offload the player early this summer, it seemed Casilla’s time at Elland Road would only be brief. The Whites were even linked with a Bournemouth man as a potential replacement.

Iit seems Casilla will now stay for another crack at promotion, with former Whites striker Noel Whelan explaining the situation to Football Insider.

“It is commitment from the player. He could easily say he had a bad end to the season, he’s not enjoying it, feeling a bit glum, down, he wants to go back home. He’s committed and ready to fight for the cause this season.

“That’s what you want from the players in the Leeds United shirt. You want them to fight for their place, to fight for the football club and their teammates. It shows good character from the player himself to get over that disappointment.

“I think there has (been a change of heart). I think that’s where the player-manager skills become involved. Marcelo Bielsa knows how to motivate them, makes them feel wanted. He gets respect from players because of his mannerisms.”

News of Casilla’s potential stay at Elland Road comes on the day that Spanish daily Marca linked the keeper with a summer return to LaLiga with Sevilla.

