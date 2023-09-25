Chaos ensues as Arsenal and Tottenham join Chelsea in watching goal-a-game striker

Representatives from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea were all watching Santiago Gimenez playing for Feyenoord over the weekend, a report has confirmed.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Monday that Gimenez is one of four strikers under consideration by Chelsea ahead of the January transfer market. However, he is not the top candidate – that is Brentford’s Ivan Toney – and besides, two of their London rivals are also in the hunt for him.

According to an update from 90min, Gimenez was watched not only by Chelsea, but also Arsenal and Tottenham during Feyenoord’s match against Ajax at the weekend.

However, the game never reached the final whistle as it had to be abandoned due to crowd trouble. Feyenoord were 3-0 up at the time and Gimenez had scored two of their goals and assisted the other.

Even with those annulled, he has a ratio of scoring a goal per game this season, since he has found the net six times from the same number of appearances. It follows his 23-goal debut campaign with Feyenoord last term, which culminated in a league title.

Feyenoord managed to keep hold of the Mexico international over the summer, even improving his contract, but at the age of 22, he is only going to continue attracting admirers if he keeps up his current form.

While Chelsea are in the market for a second new striker this season after Nicolas Jackson, Arsenal could do with a new focal point up front and Tottenham are still adapting in their post-Harry Kane era.

European giants queue up for Gimenez

Gimenez is under contract in the Netherlands until 2027. Feyenoord are the first club he has represented in Europe after joining them from Cruz Azul in his native country last year.

A first taste of Premier League action could be coming his way in the future. Only time will tell which club might be most likely to get their hands on him.

There should also be opportunities for Gimenez to move elsewhere on the mainland continent. Indeed, the report adds the Italian quartet of Juventus, Milan, Inter and Napoli into contention, as well as Portuguese giants Benfica and German powerhouses Borussia Dortmund.

As detailed in Monday’s Euro papers, Dortmund may be preparing to cash in on their own striker starlet Youssoufa Moukoko.