Adam calls out Stoke team-mates after ’embarrassing’ relegation

Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam has revealed that some of his team-mates’ attitudes have been ’embarrassing’ after the club’s relegation.

The Potters were relegated on Saturday after suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace and the inquest is now well and truly underway.

Stoke keeper Jack Butland blamed some farcical recruitment while Adam also believes a lack of discipline throughout the first-team squad is to blame.

“It’s embarrassing because we should never have been in that situation,” Adam told BBC Radio 5 live on Monday.

“As a group you have your seven or eight who try their hardest to make it work and we failed.

“A lack of discipline from certain players has been embarrassing.

“I’ll be honest for the supporters, I think some players have been getting away with murder for a long time and it’s difficult for supporters.

“It’s not just one or two, I think there are four or five that could be counted.”

Adam also echoed Butland’s comments about the club’s recruitment, with the Scotland international highlighting the sale of key star Marko Arnautovic to West Ham last summer.

“The biggest thing for us is we never replaced Marko,” he added.

“You can lose players, but when you lose players who can win you a game you are going to struggle.

“As a group of players we should hang our heads in shame because that club should never be relegated.

“We know what’s going to happen. People will lose their jobs and we’re the ones to blame for that.”