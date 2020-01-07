Charlton Athletic ‘open to offers’ for one-in-two striker Lyle Taylor

Championship strugglers Charlton Athletic are ready to cash in on Lyle Taylor after the frontman rejected a significantly improved contract offer.

Lee Bowyer’s side were sharp out of the gate this campaign, winning four and drawing two of their first six Championship matches.

That impressive start was followed up by a disastrous downturn, however, with the Addicks emerging victorious in just three of their next 20 league encounters.

Hitman Taylor has performed admirably for the strugglers this term, notching seven goals from 13 games but reportedly turned down the chance to sign a new contract at the Valley despite being offered ‘significantly improved terms‘.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Ben Ransom has revealed that the club are willing to negotiate his exit after giving the player a period of time to reconsider his contract situation did not change the player’s mind.

Charlton are open to offers for Lyle Taylor after he rejected significantly improved 2 & a half year contract. He was given time to reconsider but that’s now been withdrawn by ESI. I’m told a forward is the priority and #cafc ‘making progress’ on new arrivals #TransferTalk — Ben Ransom (@BenRansomSky) January 7, 2020

The tweet reveals that a forward is the priority, with Charlton ‘making progress’ on new arrivals, indicating the club are resolute in their decision to move Taylor on.

Taylor is in the last year of his contract with the club and with a new contract out of the question, the time appears nigh for Charlton to cash in while they still can.

A queue of potential suitors are expected to line up for the 29-year-old who has notched 28 league goals from 54 matches across the Championship and League One since his arrival at the club in 2018.