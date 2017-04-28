Charlton coach Barker set for Rotherham move

Charlton coach Richie Barker is all set for a move to Rotherham, with Simon Clark also due to leave the Addick’s staff at the end of the current season.

Charlton confirmed the pair would be leaving their positions as first-team coaches after the final game of the season, against Swindon on Sunday.

The Millers, who will join Charlton in League One next season following relegation from the Championship, said in a statement: “Rotherham United can confirm that they have made an official approach to Charlton Athletic for first-team coach Richie Barker to join the club’s coaching team.”

Addicks boss Manager Karl Robinson said: “We had an approach from Rotherham United last week about speaking to Richie.

“I’ve spoken with him, I’m disappointed that he’s leaving but it is a club that he has played for and has got a tremendous affinity with.

“It’s the only job that would have taken him away and I wish him all of the luck in the world.

“With Clarky, we spoke to him about one or two things internally that he didn’t think were for him. He wants to challenge himself in a different way. He is another great guy and someone that I will stay in contact with.”

The club added in a statement: “Charlton would like to thank both Richie and Simon for their contribution during their time with the club and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”