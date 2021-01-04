Charlton confirm loan interest in Liverpool winger

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has admitted the League One side are tracking Liverpool attacker Liam Millar.

Millar, 21, a Canada international has been impressing for the U23s this season.

The former Fulham youngster played in all three of Liverpool’s matches in the EFL Trophy, scoring twice against Port Vale in October.

The wideman has scored five goals in 14 games for the U23s and the Liverpool Echo report he is available to go out on loan this month.

That has led to interest from Bowyer, who is looking for a replacement for the injured Alfie Doughty.

The speedy Doughty has been out since tearing his hamstring in late October and Bowyer is concerned he may take time to get back up to speed.

“He is someone we have looked at,” Charlton manager Lee Bowyer told LondonNewsOnline.

“We have lost Alfie Doughty and he is still a little bit off yet. So we have lost that little bit of pace to break on teams.

“When Alfie was playing we had that little bit of a weapon and we no longer have that available.”

Millar went on loan to Scottish Premiership outfit Kilmarnock in January 2019. He then signed a new contract with Liverpool in the summer of 2019 and returned to Killie on loan.

He was recalled by the Reds last January though and has been working with the U23 squad ever since.

Klopp reluctant to spend in Jan

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down the likelihood he will utilise the January transfer window to ease his problems in central defence – but did drop the smallest hint he could look to spend.

However, Klopp’s assertion “not all clubs have real money” and “doing ‘something’ makes no sense” suggests the Reds boss is happy to continue with the options he has at his disposal. That is, unless, a gilt-edged opportunity arises.

Liverpool currently have no fit senior centre-backs. Both Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez are long-term absentees with serious knee injuries. Joel Matip, meanwhile, is sidelined for three weeks with a groin problem.

Fabinho has had to play the majority of the games in defence to cover. Klopp, meanwhile, has relied on rookies Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips. The latter’s only appearance before this season was a solitary FA Cup tie a year ago. That came when he was recalled from a loan spell at Stuttgart specifically to play.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said it was “paramount” they signed a centre-back this month.

Klopp, however, is reluctant to spend just for the sake of it.

READ MORE…