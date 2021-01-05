Klopp sanctions deal for Liverpool winger to seal loan deal

Charlton have completed the loan signing of Liverpool winger Liam Millar until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who made his debut for the Reds in the FA Cup last February, has also been capped eight times by Canada.

Bowyer confirmed his interest in the forward recently and the Addicks have now got the deal over the line.

Toronto-born Millar told the official club website: “It feels great to be a Charlton player and I’m excited to get going. Charlton is a big club and you can see that just by walking around the stadium, so I’m very excited.”

Boss Lee Bowyer added: “He wants to travel with the ball and he wants to go past people, that is what we need. It has been obvious, since we lost Alfie [Doughty] to injury, that we’ve lacked that pace to hit teams on the break.”

Millar spent the majority of 2019 on loan at Kilmarnock and is Charlton’s second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of forward Ronnie Schwartz on Monday.

Owner Thomas Sandgaard said: “It was important for us to move quickly at the start of this transfer window and I am pleased that it has been a busy 24 hours. We wanted to add more pace to our squad and, in Liam, we have a talented young player who is well thought of at Liverpool.”

Carragher warning

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has again warned Liverpool they will lose their grip on the Premier League title if they don’t secure a central defensive signing in the January window.

Danny Ings’ well crafted second-minute lob against his former club ended Liverpool’s 12-game unbeaten run in the Premier League as the reigning champions’ winless run stretched to three games.

But Klopp was aggrieved his side were not awarded either of their two second-half penalty appeals.

After the game, Klopp even made a dig at the number of spot-kicks Manchester United are awarded by comparison.

The Reds boss is clearly rattled.

However, he has more immediate problems to focus on with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho forced to line up in cental defence.

While the pair adapted pretty well, they are both better midfielders. As such, Carragher has repeated his claim that Liverpool must sign a new defender this month if they want to retain the title.

“I can’t see Liverpool winning the league if they don’t buy a centre-back,” Carragher told Monday Night Football.

