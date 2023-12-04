Chase is on as West Ham, Brighton, Middlesbrough among six clubs pursuing Derby County defensive sensation

TEAMtalk can reveal that Derby County are set to lose their star defender Eiran Cashin in the January transfer window, with a host of clubs ready to make a move for the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international.

Brighton looked closely at Cashin in the summer and their interest remains, as we revealed back in October, whilst Wayne Rooney made it clear to his new Birmingham bosses that Cashin was someone who he would love to take to St Andrews in the new year.

Cashin’s current deal expires at the end of the season and the Rams remain hopeful they could persuade him to sign a new contract. However, they also realise they need to sell if he doesn’t put pen-to-paper.

TT also understands that the list of clubs that are showing interest is growing quickly.

West Ham, Burnley and Middlesbrough are all showing an interest, whilst Chris Wilder – who is taking charge at Sheffield United – is also keen on him.

Cashin has scored three goals for Derby in 92 appearances for the club having come through the youth ranks at Pride Park.

So far this season, the 22-year-old has made 22 appearances in all competitions for a Rams side that are currently sixth in League One and six points off the automatic promotion spots.

Cashin has also won four caps for the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level, having qualified to play for them through a grandmother.

The centre-back is known for his rugged style and leadership qualities and experts state that he has the sort of game that could cope with the demands of high-end Championship football or even the next step up at Premier League level.

He will almost certainly have scouts in attendance again when Paul Warne’s men take on Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening, while their next League One clash is a trip to Leyton Orient on Saturday.