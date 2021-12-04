Newcastle have been knocked back in their quest to appoint Michael Emenalo as their Director of Football after a chastening reason behind the snub emerged.

Emenalo, 56, had emerged as Newcastle’s No1 choice to become their new Director of Football. The Nigerian is a familiar name to Chelsea fans having held the Technical Director’s role at Stamford Bridge between 2011-2017. Prior to that, he worked extensively in the scouting department.

He is credited with identifying Belgian stars as a ‘blossoming market’. Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois were all signed on his watch.

Furthermore, the likes of Juan Mata, Mohamed Salah, N’Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas were bought when Emenalo was in charge.

He was also instrumental in transforming Chelsea’s academy into a world class operation. The Blues have reaped the rewards of Emenalo’s work in recent years, with the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi now first-team regulars.

Newcastle hoped Emenalo would have a similar effect at St. James’ Park, and reportedly held talks over his potential appointment in Saudi Arabia last month.

However, the Telegraph now report Emenalo has rejected the chance to join Newcastle.

Magpies ambitions not up to snuff

It’s stated the Magpies inability to ‘match his ambitious plans’ is behind his refusal.

That will come as a big blow to Newcastle, especially after Emenalo was reported to have held the support of minority owner, Jamie Reuben.

Emenalo reportedly made presentations on both the club’s short-term and long-term outlooks. However, a ‘delay in negotiations and differences in ideas’ quickly made it clear the club did not share his ambitions.

While the club’s offer was rebuffed, the Telegraph point out relations between the two parties remain in good standing.

As such, it is claimed it is not out of the question a second approach could be made in the future.

Newcastle named, with PSG prepared to axe seven

Meanwhile, Mauro Icardi could land in Tottenham or Newcastle United’s lap after a report revealed PSG are prepared to axe seven stars in January.

Both Newcastle and Tottenham could benefit greatly from an attacking addition in January. The Magpies will aim to spend their way out of trouble in fear of becoming the world’s richest club in the Championship.

According to Sport Witness (citing French outlet Foot Mercato), PSG are prepared to sever ties with no fewer than seven stars in January. That sounds an ambitious prospect, and the article stipulates axing three is s more realistic goal.

Namechecked are Sergio Rico, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes and Rafinha. The seventh and most high-profile name on the list is Mauro Icardi.

The Argentine striker, 28, has been made to take a back seat this season. That has come as no surprise given Mauricio Pochettino has Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at his disposal.

Icardi’s representatives are stated to be ‘trying to offer’ him around to various clubs across Europe. A return to Italy cannot be discounted with Juventus named, but the Turin club prefer Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic. As such, the three clubs in the running are Barcelona, Newcastle and Tottenham.

