Which Manchester club has spent the most over the last five years?

Money spent on transfer fees by Premier League clubs and their overall net spend over the last five years has thrown up a few surprising results.

The least surprising is that Manchester City have spent the most on players, coming out on top after forking out £565,650,000, while rivals United are just behind them having paid out £528,800,000.

Arsenal have only paid £298,340,000 but have recouped £92,450,000 to leave them third on the list with an overall net spend of £205,890,000.

Newly crowned Premier League champions Chelsea have brought in the most money, having sold £320,650,000 worth of talent during those five years, but they also splashed out £507,459,000 on new players to leave them fourth on the list.

Liverpool and West Ham are next, but the most surprising result is Tottenham down in 19th spot after they spent £315,450,000 but recouped £314,450,000, meaning that Daniel Levy has a net spend of just £1million over that period, which makes the job Mauricio Pochettino has done at White Hart Lane look even more remarkable.

You can find the full list via Transfer League