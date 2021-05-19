Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did his best to avoid giving anything away about Manchester United’s prospects of signing Harry Kane – but could not avoid a strong hint about their summer plans.

Spurs were forced into a statement on Monday night after Sky Sports reported that Kane had officially informed Daniel Levy of his desire to leave the north London club. The short comment from the club gave little away. A club spokesman said: “We won’t be commenting – our focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible. That’s what everyone should be focused on.”

Sky Sports reported that the England captain, unhappy with Spurs’ lack of progress, has informed Levy he wants to depart this summer. He also wants his destination decided before the European Championship, which gets underway on June 11.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with moves for Kane. Indeed, Tuesday’s Paper Talk claimed Spurs would ask United for an attacker in exchange as part of any deal.

Interim manager Ryan Mason was giving little away when questioned about Kane’s future during his presser on Tuesday.

After United’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Fulham on Tuesday night, the questions soon turned to team strengthening. More directly, Solskjaer was asked about the prospects of the Red Devils securing the signing of Kane.

However, a coy Solskjaer replied: “I can’t comment on other teams’ players and what’s being speculated and said.

“I want to show the respect Tottenham deserve as well to not talk about other teams’ players.”

A different angle was then tried and Solskjaer was asked if the recent contract extension signed by Edinson Cavani ends their need to sign a new centre-forward.

And that brought a cheekier reply from the United boss who dropped this teasing prediction.

“No, of course I can’t [say we won’t sign another striker]. “Yeah, Edi signed but how many good strikers have we had at this club?

“I can’t say we’re not signing a striker, of course not, because we’re building. We’re working towards a better squad.

“We’re top three two years on the bounce but still not where we want to be.

“Hopefully we’ll end up with a stronger squad when we start next season. We want to be more consistent to challenge the ones in front of us.”

Richards can only see Kane at Man Utd

Micah Richards, meanwhile, is utterly convinced Kane will sign for United this summer after offering some strong reasons why the transfer is on.

With City and United expected to lead the bidding, Richards is adamant it is the Red Devils who will prevail.

That’s because he reckons City are more likely to go for either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe than they are Kane. He also reckons United are the only side who will meet Levy’s asking price – likely to be around £120m.

“Of course he [Kane] would work at City, he works hard and he scores goals,” Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Would they pay £150m for him? No, they wouldn’t. They might pay £80m or £90m, but they are not going to get him for that.

“City would be looking for youth if they were going to spend £150m. They would go for Haaland or Mbappe.

“The thing is, I think Kane is a perfect suit for Man United. Him and [Edinson] Cavani up front for that one role. One plays, one rests, you would have two top strikers.

“Kane would be the No 1, with Cavani being managed correctly. At 34, you can see the impact he can have starting, or off the bench.

“I just don’t see Man City being in for him if he is going to cost £150m, to be honest.”

