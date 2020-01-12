Chelsea are on the verge of securing the signing of Norwegian teenager Bryan Fiabema, with the 16-year-old having agreed a three-year deal.

The Blues have recently seen their transfer embargo lifted by CAS – and speculation has been rife about the type of names Chelsea will move for.

The Blues are said to be targeting a new striker in the January transfer window to support Tammy Abraham and Lyon hitman Moussa Dembele has been the subject of continued speculation about a deal with the West London side.

And while Frank Lampard has delivered a brutally honest update on their chase for the former Celtic forward, one deal that is believed to be in the bag is one for young forward Fiabema.

As per Norwegian outlet VG, Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign the teenager following a successful trial at the end of last year and impressed enough to earn a permanent move.

Fiabema, who will join the academy in the first instance, rather than the first-team squad, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal and was invited to watch Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Burnley in a box at Stamford Bridge.

The young forward was then invited down to the dressing room to meet the squad and also had his photo taken with Lampard.

According to the report, Chelsea should confirm the signing of the Norway U17 international from Tromso in the coming days with the teenager signing up at Stamford Bridge until summer 2023.

Reflecting on the morale-boosting win over the Clarets, Lampard commented: “It’s a very convincing win.

“I thought there were some great passages of play throughout the game but the overall performance was superb.

“We played with a really positive attitude – particularly Ross [Barkley] and Callum [Hudson-Odoi].

“We have set a standard today and we know we haven’t reached that recently.”

Many youngsters have thrived under Lampard’s stewardship this campaign, with full-back Reece James coming to the fore in recent weeks after initially having to wait patiently for his chance.

James provided the cross for Tammy Abraham to head home Chelsea’s second goal, marking another week in which James has excelled when given the chance.

On 20-year-old Reece James’ performance: “He is still very, very young. In terms of his quality he is getting better all the time. He is a big player in the making. If he keeps working hard he has a great chance.”