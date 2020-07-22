Chelsea agree fee to make midfield dynamo their new club-record signing

Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly agreed a fee for Germany attacking midfielder Kai Havertz.

If and when the deal is completed, Havertz will become the club’s third high-profile summer signing. He will join winger Hakim Ziyech and striker Timo Werner at the club.

The Athletic claims that a deal for Havertz could be worth up to £72m. That would make the 21-year-old Chelsea’s record signing, surpassing the £71.6m they paid for Kepa in 2018.

According to the report, Havertz initially favoured a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

But after Los Blancos president Florentino Perez confirmed the club would not be spending big this summer, the Blues made their move.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has reportedly had a crucial input by holding personal talks with the midfielder.

Indeed, such an approach saw Chelsea lure Werner to Stamford Bridge.

Havertz has notched 17 goals and nine assists from 43 games in all competitions this season. He will form a new-look Chelsea attack for Frank Lampard’s men.

The player’s representatives and Chelsea will now work on the personal terms of his contract.

There should not be a hold-up in that regard. With the Stamford Bridge outfit set to match Havertz’s wage demands.

CHELSEA READY TO LURE HENDERSON WITH BUMPER DEAL

Chelsea are willing to increase Dean Henderson’s wages from around £70,000 per week to £170,000 per week to sign the goalkeeper from Manchester United, according to a report.

The Blues are reportedly targeting a new goalkeeper as part of their exciting spending plans.

Boss Frank Lampard is reportedly unsure about Kepa Arrizabalaga’s longevity between the sticks.

The Spaniard has suffered from inconsistent form in his second season at Stamford Bridge.

Previous reports suggested Chelsea have already made an initial approach for Henderson. The move was rejected by United because they did not want to sell to a top-four rival.

According to the Manchester Evening News, however, Chelsea could go to serious lengths to secure a deal for the on-loan Sheffield United man. Read more…