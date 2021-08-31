Chelsea agree Saul Niguez transfer as finer details of deal are revealed

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Saul Niguez, with the midfielder poised to secure the move prior to the 11pm transfer deadline.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have held talks with Atletico Madrid over the possibility of signing the Spain international before Tuesday’s transfer deadline. Manchester United are also keen on the 26-year-old, but it’s the Blues who have reached an agreement.

After numerous talks, it looked as though the deal was in danger of stalling. However, it seems Chelsea now have their man with reports in Spain claiming an agreement has been reached. As per multiple reports, the Blues will pay a €5m loan fee to take Saul on loan for the season. That move also contains an option to make the move a permanent €35m deal next summer.

In total, the Blues could pay the Spanish champions £34.3m for the 26-year-old midfielder.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the player has also agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

That move is now expected to be ratified before the deadline on Tuesday evening.

Furthermore, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol claims the move has been given the green light by the player.

“The player wants a move to Chelsea,” Solhekol told The Transfer Show.

“The agents are doing this deal and are working hard to make sure it happens before the deadline. They’ve said they will work very, very hard until the last minute to get Niguez to Chelsea.

“It will be a loan with an option.

Chelsea Transfer Chatter, August 31 Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez are all featured in our deadline day updates on Chelsea.

“The player is in Madrid, but he doesn’t need to be in the UK. This deal can be done while he’s in Madrid.”

When asked about Saul’s situation after Atletico’s 2-2 LaLiga draw with Villarreal on Sunday, Diego Simeone replied: “He knows my view already.

“We talked and I told him what I think and feel. There’s not much else.

“Between now and Tuesday we’ll see. We are open in the knowledge that anything can happen in football.”

Seven of the most dramatic deadline day moments from Odemwingie to a faulty fax machine

Chelsea star heads back to Italy

Meanwhile, Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko will spend the next two seasons on loan in Italy after heading back to AC Milan.

The defensive midfielder returns to the San Siro for a second spell with Milan until 2023, having previously played with them during the 2018-19 campaign. He certainly knows the league well, having also turned out for Napoli last term.

Bakayoko will join former Blues team-mates Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud in Milan, with both joining the Rossoneri permanently this summer. He will also compete in the Champions League after Stefano Pioli’s side finished in second place last season. Milan will face Liverpool in the group stages.

During his previous Milan spell, Bakayoko was a regular in Gennaro Gattuso’s side as they reached the Coppa Italia semis. He also reached the last four of the competition under the same boss with Napoli last season.

The Frenchman joined Chelsea in the summer of 2017 and made 43 appearances for the Blues that season. He also played the full game as the Blues beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

READ MORE: Chelsea told final Jules Kounde answer as Wolves are blocked for Botman