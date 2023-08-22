Chelsea agree shock deal with Arsenal forward, as audacious Tottenham hijack fails

Arsenal priced Tottenham out of a move for a deadly forward who has gone on to agree personal terms with Chelsea, per reports.

Despite scoring a wildly impressive 21 league goals last season, Folarin Balogun does not appear to have much of a future at the Emirates.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a dazzling breakthrough season while loaned to Reims last year. However, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah ahead in the centre-forward pecking order, along with Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli all being capable of playing up top, Balogun’s path to regular action is blocked.

As such, varying reports have claimed Arsenal would be willing to cash in this month if a bid of around £50m is lodged.

Per the Evening Standard, bitter rivals Tottenham have ‘enquired’ into signing the USA international on the back of selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

However, perhaps with the rivalry in mind, the Gunners quoted Spurs an ‘even bigger price’.

Fulham too have a hole to fill after losing Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al Hilal. The Standard tout Fulham’s interest, though it’s fellow London club Chelsea who are making moves.

Indeed, according to online outlet Football Transfers, the Blues have struck an agreement on personal terms with Balogun.

Chelsea are desperately short of firepower at present, with only Armando Broja providing back-up to new signing Nicolas Jackson. What’s more, Broja is still not fully fit amid his ongoing recovery from an ACL injury.

Christopher Nkunku was signed to add a new dimension in the final third. However, the lively Frenchman has undergone knee surgery to repair an issue picked up in the latter stages of pre-season.

With Romelu Lukaku frozen out and Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both sold, Mauricio Pochettino is seeking another option up front.

Balogun is reportedly the player he’s turned to, but while personal terms are reportedly agreed, the transfer fee could prove an issue.

Indeed, Arsenal’s apparent £50m price tag is once again touted in the piece. However, it’s also claimed Chelsea ‘have made it clear that they have no interest in doing business at that price.’

As such, a compromise – either from Arsenal or Chelsea – would be required if Balogun is to seal a cross-London switch.

One club who could pose a threat to Chelsea is Monaco. The French side are seeking a replacement for the injured Breel Embolo, though it’s stated Chelsea are Balogun’s preferred destination.

