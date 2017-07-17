Chelsea agree terms with £35m-rated Real Madrid star

Chelsea are reported to have agreed personal terms with Real Madrid defender Danilo over a move to Stamford Bridge.

However, any deal for the 26-year-old Brazilian remains subject to the Blues settling on a fee with Real Madrid, according to reports in the Brazilian’s homeland.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is looking for more defensive reinforcements after signing Germany centre-half Antonio Rudiger from Roma and Danilo, who looks surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu, has the profile the Italian tactician is looking for.

The player is desperate to move to Chelsea as he needs regular game time this season ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He has now left it to the two clubs to try to settle on an agreement, with Globoesporte claiming a deal is very close.

Chelsea are reported to have offered £28million for Danilo, with Real Madrid looking for nearer £35million.

The right-back, or right wing-back, has reportedly agreed terms on a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.