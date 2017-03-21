Chelsea ‘agree terms’ with Man Utd summer midfield target

Tiemoue Bakayoko looks set to snub Manchester United for Chelsea this summer, after reportedly agreeing terms over a switch to Stamford Bridge.

The Monaco midfield star has been one of the revelations of the season in Ligue 1, and was one of Manchester City’s chief tormentors as they crashed out of the Champions League this season.

That had prompted Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho to make him a top summer target, with a reported January approach for the Frenchman also made.

However, it now appears that Chelsea have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals, with respected journalist Guillem Balague claiming terms have already been agreed.

Monaco’s Bakayoko has agreed personal terms with Chelsea. Next step is for Chelsea to pay Monaco more than anybody else for the midfielder pic.twitter.com/XgbvJKvNPD — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) March 21, 2017

One note of caution for Chelsea fans, though, is that while an agreement is said to be in place with the player, a deal is yet to be struck with Monaco for Bakayoko’s transfer.