Chelsea allow £17m Rahman to move out on season’s loan

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman has completed his season-long loan switch to German side Schalke.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian is heading back to the Bundesliga having signed for Chelsea from Augsburg a year ago for a fee of £17million.

Last season Rahman made 23 appearances for the Blues but remained second-choice left-back behind Cesar Azpilicueta and it appears he does not figure in the plans of Antonio Conte.

The Italian has allowed Rahman to link up with his former Augsberg manager Markus Weinzierl, who took charge of Schalke earlier this summer.