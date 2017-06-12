Chelsea and Arsenal linked with move for Dortmund defender

Chelsea and Arsenal are both eyeing a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos this summer, a report claims.

Goal.com report that the Greece international has become frustrated by a lack of playing time, with Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger ready to pounce.

Neither side has made an official move for Papastathopoulos yet, but both are understood to be monitoring the situation as they seek defensive reinforcements this summer.

The report states that Dortmund are “determined” the keep the central defender, who they signed in 2013, meaning it could take a “sizeable bid” to prize him away from the club.

Papastathopoulos, formerly of Werder Bremen, is tied into a contract at Dortmund until the summer of 2019. The 29-year-old dropped a hint about a possible Dortmund exit recently amid links to the Premier League.

“When you are young you have time to get things, but I am not anymore and I want to win titles,” Papastathopoulos told Funke Mediengruppe.