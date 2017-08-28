Chelsea and Liverpool among five Prem clubs eyeing Dortmund man

Five Premier League clubs are reportedly in the race to sign a Dortmund defender, including Chelsea and Liverpool.

According to the Daily Mirror, centre-back Neven Subotic is a target for Chelsea, Leicester City, Liverpool, Stoke City, and West Bromwich Albion.

The Serbia international has a contract with the Bundesliga club running until summer 2018 and continues to be linked with a summer exit.

The report claims that several other sides have enquired about the 28-year-old, who spent the second- half of last season playing for FC Köln on loan.

Subotic has worked under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp before, winning two German league titles under his guidance between 2010 and 2012.

Leicester are in the market for a new central defender and have seen a £23m bid for West Brom man Jonny Evans rejected.

The Baggies meanwhile are eyeing Subotic in case they are forced to sell Evans, while Stoke want an extra centre-half after switching to three at the back.