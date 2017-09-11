Chelsea and Liverpool battle for top Uruguayan prospect

Chelsea and Liverpool are vying to sign Uruguayan teenager Sebatstian Caceres, according to a report in The Sun.

The centre-back, who is just 18, has broken into the first team at Montevideo club Liverpool FC in Uruguay, and has attracted the attention from scouts from all over the world with his performances.

Although Caceres is not yet a full Uruguay international, he does hold a Spanish passport which should make any move to Europe easier.

Furthermore, his agent is British based, which is likely to put Premier League clubs in prime position to secure him.