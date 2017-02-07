Chelsea and Liverpool look set to miss out on midfield target

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Franck Kessie appear to have suffered a big blow after an Atalanta team-mate suggested he’d agreed a transfer to a rival Serie A club.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is a known admirer of the powerful Ivorian – branded the next Yaya Toure – and reportedly saw a £20million bid for the midfielder rejected during the January transfer window.

The player’s agent claimed Kessie was being chased by five Premier League clubs, with Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City joining Chelsea in expressing an interest.

And with a number of these expected to launch bids for the player in the summer, Atalanta playmaker Papu Gomez has Radio Continental that he believes Kessie is heading to Roma.

“As I understand he has already been sold to Roma but will stay with us for another year,” Gomez said.

If that is true, then the news will come as an obvious blow to Chelsea, who had earmarked the midfielder as one of their top targets this summer.

Roma officials were in Bergamo last week to discuss the possibility of taking the Ivorian to the Stadio Olimpico next season in a cash plus player deal which would see Atalanta acquire one of the Giallorossi’s much sought-after talents from their exceptional youth academy.