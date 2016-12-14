Chelsea and Liverpool target would ‘prefer Prem move’

A Hoffenheim defender has opened up over speculation surrounding his future, even criticising Serie A.

Niklas Süle has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Liverpool after impressing during his time with Hoffenheim.

The Sun reported last month that the Blues were lining up a £25million for the German international, who is contracted at Hoffenheim until 2019.

Süle has been linked with both Milan clubs recently, but has revealed he has no interest in a move to Italy.

“Milan and Inter?” Süle considered in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I know my agent was contacted, but in my opinion a move to Italy wouldn’t make any sense.

“Milan and Inter have lost the magic which distinguished them. In the past they had great players, the clubs’ names have weight, it’s a beautiful city, the fans are passionate, but the clubs are in decline.

“Going to one of them from the Bundesliga would be a step back, as for years they’ve been struggling to qualify for Europe. I’d prefer the Premier League.”

Süle also believes that despite having produced some of the best defenders in the world, Italy are now behind in terms of ability.

“Now they’re no longer the best. Bonucci and Chiellini are good, but Ramos and Boateng are on another level.

“Serie A is only the fourth-best League in Europe.”