Chelsea and Liverpool to battle for 186-goal Bundesliga superstar

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly been in talks with Chelsea about a transfer this summer, while Liverpool are also interested.

Maurizio Sarri’s side are looking at their options for a new centre-forward after Juventus loanee Gonzalo Higuain has failed to an impact, while Alvaro Morata before him struggled to replace Diego Costa.

Higuain has scored just three goals in 11 games so far, and it increasingly looks like Juventus will find it difficult to offload him on a permanent basis.

Chelsea, fifth in the Premier League table, are apparently looking to Germany to help fix their striker issue. Alongside Lewandowski, Borussia Dortmund’s Alexander Isak is another name they are considering, according to The Mirror.

The Polish striker recently became the Bundesliga’s all-time top-scoring foreign player. He’s scored over 200 league goals in the last nine years, and looks set to win his seventh league title.

He scored a brace against his former club as Bayern thrashed rivals Dortmund 5-0 on Saturday, returning to the top of the Bundesliga summit in the process, taking his tally to 186 goals scored for the Bavarian giants in just 234 appearances in all competitions.

Lewandowski wouldn’t come cheap and is reportedly valued at £70m. Now into his 30s, he’s reportedly been pursuing a new challenge for some time and has often been linked with Real Madrid in recent years, but now it looks like the LaLiga giants have their sights set elsewhere.

It’s also been said that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be interested in working with Lewandowski once again and is monitoring the situation. The pair of them won a pair of Bundesliga titles and reached the Champions League while at Borussia Dortmund between 2010 and 2013.

