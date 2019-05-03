Chelsea and Man Utd in fight for £36m-rated Colombia playmaker

Manchester United and Chelsea are ready to battle it out for the signing of James Rodriguez this summer, according to a report.

Rodriguez joined the Bundesliga giants back in summer 2017 on a two-year loan deal, which they have option to turn into a £38million permanent switch in June.

The 27-year-old, who has also been linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool, has not always been a first choice for Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac.

That has led to speculation that Bayern will not use their option to buy on the Colombia star, meaning that he would return on parents club Real Madrid at the end of the season.

However, Marca via The Sun claim that top four rivals United and Chelsea are competing for the signature of the former Monaco man as Zinedine Zidane looks to offload him.

The Frenchman is planning a major squad overhaul at Madrid this summer, and believes he could raise around £36million by selling Rodriguez, a fee that will be considered very encouraging for any Prem suitors.

The player has though hinted in the past though that he would be more open to returning to the Bernabeu, revealing that he is still in touch with a number of his former team-mates.

