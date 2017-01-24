Chelsea and Man Utd ‘prepare €200m bid’ for Gareth Bale
Chelsea and Manchester United are apparently ready to break the world transfer record for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.
A problem for the two sides would be wages, as the 27-year-old currently earns £350,000-a-week (after tax), plus Los Blancos have a £865m (£1bn) release clause written into the contract.
Despite repeatedly stating he is happy with his new life in Spain, the former Spurs man continues to be linked with a Premier League return.
After signing his new deal, Bale said: “The reason I signed here for so long is because I’m very happy here.
“I feel more comfortable every year that I’m here as well. I’m improving my Spanish, my family’s more settled. I fully intend to see out my contract here.
“Obviously in the future, I don’t know when I’m going to retire, but I’m very happy here at the moment and for the next six years I’m not looking past that really.”