Chelsea and Man Utd ‘prepare €200m bid’ for Gareth Bale

Chelsea and Manchester United are apparently ready to break the world transfer record for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

Despite recently committing his future to the La Liga giants until 2022, the Blues and Red Devils are reportedly lining up a move to coax Bale back to England.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon (also reported by Marca), the two clubs are weighing up bids worth up to £173m (€200m) for the Welshman.

United broke the transfer fee record last summer when they lured Paul Pogba from Juventus for £89m, with the record previously held by Bale’s move to Real.

A problem for the two sides would be wages, as the 27-year-old currently earns £350,000-a-week (after tax), plus Los Blancos have a £865m (£1bn) release clause written into the contract.

Despite repeatedly stating he is happy with his new life in Spain, the former Spurs man continues to be linked with a Premier League return.

After signing his new deal, Bale said: “The reason I signed here for so long is because I’m very happy here.

“I feel more comfortable every year that I’m here as well. I’m improving my Spanish, my family’s more settled. I fully intend to see out my contract here.

“Obviously in the future, I don’t know when I’m going to retire, but I’m very happy here at the moment and for the next six years I’m not looking past that really.”