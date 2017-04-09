Chelsea and Man Utd target Belotti admits future is unclear

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea target Andrea Belotti has hinted at a possible Torino exit.

Belotti scored again today for Torino as they beat Cagliari. With the goal, the Italian striker now has 24 Serie A goals in only 27 starts in Serie A.

His prolific nature has seen him linked to some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including several in the Premier League.

Although Torino remain insistent on keeping their prized possession, Belotti will likely consider an approach from a European giants.

In an interview at the end of the Torino vs Cagliari game Belotti spoke about his future and hinted at a possible move.

“I am a Torino player at the moment, but in the future I don’t know what will happen,” he told Sky Sport.

The €100million release clause for non-Italian teams may put the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea off, but Torino fans have reason to be worried after his statement, having seemingly opened up to a farewell.