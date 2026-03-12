Man Utd and Chelsea going head-to-head for Ukrainian gem – Exclusive

Manchester United and Chelsea are among the clubs keen on signing Taras Mykhavko from Dynamo Kyiv in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, but there is interest in the defender from other top Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

Kyiv is rapidly emerging as one of the most exciting defensive prospects in Eastern Europe, with a number of top European clubs, including Man Utd and Chelsea, now monitoring his progress closely.

Sources have told us that Mykhavko could be the latest young Ukrainian talent to make the move to the Premier League.

Ukraine’s top flight has produced a steady stream of players who have gone on to make a major impact in England in recent years.

Players such as Oleksandr Zinchenko, Illia Zabarnyi and Vitaliy Mykolenko have all successfully transitioned to the Premier League, and Mykhavko is now being tipped as the next to follow that path.

A left-sided central defender, Mykhavko, 20, has already earned his senior debut for Ukraine national football team and has established himself as a key figure for Kyiv since making his first-team breakthrough in 2023.

The youngster’s rapid rise continued last year when he was voted Ukraine’s Young Player of the Year after helping Dynamo secure the league title.

The highly-rated defender committed his future to the Kyiv club by signing a new long-term contract in January, but TEAMtalk understands that interest in him is continuing to intensify ahead of the summer transfer window.

While clubs in Spain, Italy and Germany are monitoring his situation, sources have confirmed that the strongest interest currently stems from the Premier League.

We understand that Chelsea and Man Utd are among Mykhavko’s most prominent admirers in England.

Liverpool have also been tracking the defender, though their recent move for Jeremy Jaquet means a summer pursuit from Anfield is now considered unlikely.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham and Nottingham Forest also eye Taras Mykhavko

Elsewhere, Mykhavko has also been discussed internally by recruitment staff at Tottenham Hotspur as a potential long-term target, particularly if Dutch defender Micky van de Ven were to depart the club during the upcoming window.

A similar situation could unfold at Nottingham Forest, who view the Ukrainian as a strong replacement option should Brazilian centre-back Murillo attract a major bid this summer.

We can also reveal that Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth have all conducted checks on Mykhavko as they continue to monitor one of Ukraine’s brightest emerging defensive talents.

With multiple Premier League clubs now keeping close tabs on Mykhavko’s development, the Kyiv starlet could soon become the latest Ukrainian gem to make the leap to England.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Man Utd and Chelsea transfer news

Meanwhile, Man Utd have suffered a blow in their quest to bring a former Man City player back to the Premier League.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has doubled down on his claim about Man Utd and a Liverpool midfielder.

One of Chelsea’s best players has been linked with Man Utd, but he has been backed to move to LaLiga instead.

And finally, Man Utd are planning to raid Chelsea for one of the best young midfielders.