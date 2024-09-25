Chelsea are in contact for the signing of Castello Lukeba

Chelsea are still looking to add some of the best young players in world football to their squad and have listed defender Castello Lukeba.

The 21-year-old is seen as a top talent and has been watched by Chelsea recruiters on multiple occasions.

There is a £60 million price tag on his head and Leipzig have been clear that they want that price to be met should they part with the Frenchman. He is also contracted until 2028 and the Bundesliga side believe they are in a very strong position.

His value has risen considerably in recent years and his side believe he has doubled in price over the past 3 years. Liverpool held tentative talks in 2021 and could of landed him for £30 million.

Real Madrid have also been in attendance to watch him as they have a desire to sign a top young centre back within the next two windows.

They could be a genuine problem for Chelsea should they decide to move as a move to Madrid is something the youngster dreams about.

A move in January could be difficult but not impossible however sources have been clear in stating they do not expect him to be at Leipzig beyond the summer of 2025.

Chelsea’s defensive strength in depth

Were he to join Chelsea, Lukeba would face stiff competition for a place in the heart of the defence. Enzo Maresca has already has Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, Axel Disasi and Wesley Fofana to select from.

The Blues already offloaded Trevoh Chalobah to Crystal Palace in the summer and they may need to sacrifice another defender to make room.

Badiashile has reportedly been lined up by Chelsea to offload as part of an offer to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Meanwhile, Disasi was heavily linked with Newcastle United in the summer, where he could have been reunited with sporting director Paul Mitchell, with whom he worked at Monaco.

Lukeba came through the youth ranks at Lyon before playing over 50 league games for the club ahead of his move to the Bundesliga. He has made one senior appearance for France.

Chelsea chasing attacking reinforcements

Elsewhere, Chelsea could look to swoop for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray.

The Nigerian has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, although the Blues have also been linked with a move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

European giants, including the Blues are also keen on former Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has been in incredible form for Sporting Lisbon this season, scoring 10 goals in six league games.

