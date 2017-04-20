Chelsea, Spurs dominate PFA Team of the Year; Zlatan shock

Chelsea and Tottenham lead the way in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year but there’s a surprise snub for a Manchester United star.

Blues midfielder N’Golo Kante and winger Eden Hazard, both nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, are included along with defensive duo Gary Cahill and David Luiz.

Spurs, who currently trail leaders Chelsea by four points in the title race, are represented by midfielder Dele Alli and striker Harry Kane, as well as full-backs Danny Rose and Kyle Walker.

Manchester United’s David De Gea gets the nod in goal, while Merseyside duo Sadio Mane, of Liverpool, and Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, the division’s top scorer with 24 goals, complete the line-up.

While Kane and Lukaku are also on the shortlist for player of the year, the other two nominees, United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal, miss out.

PFA Team of the Year (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: David de Gea (Manchester United)

Defender: Kyle Walker (Tottenham)

Defender: David Luiz (Chelsea)

Defender: Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

Defender: Danny Rose (Tottenham)

Midfielder: Dele Alli (Tottenham)

Midfielder: Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Midfielder: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Midfielder: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Forward: Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Forward: Romelu Lukaku (Everton)