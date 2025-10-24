Chelsea star Andrey Santos has emerged as a midfield target for Manchester United, according to a new report, and he is among nine players on Ruben Amorim’s radar.

talkSPORT claim Man Utd have made Santos an ‘ambitious target’ as they prepare to sign a new midfielder in 2026. United have already held talks with Chelsea over a potential move for Santos during the discussions which took Alejandro Garnacho to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Chelsea are firm on their stance that the exciting 21-year-old is ‘not for sale’, but United could try their luck anyway if they miss out on other midfielders.

Andrey Santos to Man Utd: The key information

United are weighing up a controversial move for Chelsea’s Santos

United already explored the potential transfer during the summer window

Chelsea want to keep Santos and would demand over €60million (£52m / $70m) to sell

United were made aware in the summer that Santos would consider a transfer away from Chelsea if the right opportunity arrived.

According to talkSPORT, Bayern Munich ‘expressed an interest’, while Saudi club Al-Qadsiah failed with a deal of their own.

But the Brazilian is satisfied with the game time he has picked up under Enzo Maresca, having made nine appearances so far this season, and is not expected to pursue a transfer in 2026.

In a YouTube video on Thursday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed reports from September that Al-Qadsiah attempted to sign Santos in the summer.

Romano states that the Saudis were ‘ready to offer the player three times his Chelsea salary’ and also submit a bid worth over €55-60m, but they were quickly informed that the Blues would not be selling.

Chelsea see Santos as an important player for the future, as they believe he can become one of the very best midfielders in Europe.

talkSPORT certainly has some questionable pundits, but this report comes from Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook, two journalists who are understood to have good connections in the game.

This means it is likely that United do indeed hold interest in Santos, but he is not their main target…

Chelsea stance could see United move onto other targets

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on October 16 that Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton is United’s ideal solution to bolster their midfield.

Fletcher also confirmed that United see Brighton enforcer Carlos Baleba, Borussia Dortmund’s Jobe Bellingham and Porto starlet Victor Froholdt as backup options.

United hold interest in Nottingham Forest ace Elliot Anderson too, though our transfer insider Dean Jones states that move is not as advanced as some reports have suggested.

Reportedly making up United’s midfield shortlist are Angelo Stiller of Stuttgart and Morten Hjulmand, with the latter having been managed by Amorim at Sporting CP.

Out of those players, Wharton is the standout candidate as he is arguably the most composed midfielder in the Premier League, despite being only 21 years of age. Plus, Wharton is valued at £70-80m (up to €92m / $106.5m) and should therefore cost less than £105m-rated Baleba.

Which Chelsea players actually need a transfer?

There are several members of the Chelsea squad who need to move on more than Santos.

Raheem Sterling is the clear and obvious choice. He is on an eye-watering £325,000 a week but has remarkably been dropped to the reserves.

Sterling failed to secure an exit in the summer but will almost certainly be pushing to join a new club come January.

Axel Disasi, like Sterling, has been told by Maresca he is not needed in the first-team squad. Disasi supposedly dreams of re-joining Monaco, though Saudi Arabia is a more likely destination.

Trevoh Chalobah is another player who has been treated poorly by Chelsea. The Blues have unsuccessfully tried to sell him in numerous transfer windows, while he impressed on loan at Crystal Palace last season before being recalled amid Chelsea’s injury crisis in defence.

Chalobah could fall down the pecking order if Chelsea manage to sign a Bayern Munich defender, and this would increase his need to find a new club.