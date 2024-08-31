The finer details in Trevoh Chalobah’s move to Crystal Palace have been confirmed, while Chelsea are also expected to offload a striker to one of five countries over the next few days.

It was a typically frantic end to the transfer window at Stamford Bridge, with Jadon Sancho arriving and plenty of familiar faces leaving.

Sancho joined the Blues on a season-long loan that contains an obligation to buy. The obligation is contingent on Chelsea finishing at least 14th in the Premier League. Even Chelsea at their worst are unlikely to finish 15th or below.

The obligation is worth a minimum of £20m and could rise as high as £25m pending how high Chelsea finish in the table.

Sancho accepted a sizeable pay cut to aid the move and is expected to be utilised primarily on the left side by Enzo Maresca.

Victor Osimhen was also chased, though the deadline came and went without an agreement being reached on personal terms.

Osimhen could now move to the other club who pursued him – Saudi side Al Ahli – with the Saudi Arabian transfer window open until September 2.

Regarding exits, goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (Strasbourg), Raheem Sterling (Arsenal) and Armando Broja (Everton) all left via the loan route on deadline day.

However, one more move has now been announced, with the deal only becoming official on Saturday morning.

Trevoh Chalobah joins Crystal Palace

Chelsea have confirmed via their official website that centre-back Trevoh Chalobah has joined Crystal Palace on loan.

The loan spell will cover the 2024/25 season and does not contain an option or obligation to buy.

As such, Chalobah will return to Stamford Bridge at season’s end, at which time he’ll still have three years remaining on his Blues contract.

Chalobah was among the cluster of Chelsea stars who have been informed they had no part to play under new boss Maresca.

Sterling was another and he secured a late loan switch across London to Arsenal. Left-back Ben Chilwell was in a similarly sticky situation and a buyer before England’s 11pm deadline on Friday night was not found.

Nonetheless, there is still time for players to move to other leagues whose windows have not yet closed.

David Fofana exit expected

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana is likely to move on in the coming days.

Taking to X, the trusted reporter stated: “David Datro Fofana still expected to leave Chelsea in the next days.

“Turkey, Greece, Portugal, Saudi and Holland among markets being explored to pick best option.

“Hoffenheim and Sunderland opened talks to sign Datro on Deadline Day but negotiations collapsed.”

The Saudi, Dutch and Portuguese windows all closes on Monday, September 2.

Clubs in Greece have until September 11 to register new signings, while the Turkish window runs even longer until September 13.

The full list of global transfer windows that remain open for business can be found here.