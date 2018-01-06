Chelsea appear to call time on hunt for €60m Man Utd target

Chelsea have cooled their interest in Juventus defender Alex Sandro, according to reports in Italy.

The Blues were tipped to make a €60million January move for the Brazilian as Antonio Conte searches for cover and competition to Marcos Alonso, who remains largely unchallenged in the left wing-back role.

However Calciomercato’s transfer market insider Fabrizio Romano claims that the Blues will not be looking to make a January move for Sandro after all, with the player also linked to Manchester United.

Chelsea’s interest in Sandro dates back to the summer when the Blues reportedly offered €50m to the Bianconeri for the former Porto man – but were rebuffed in their attempts to gain his signature.

After being stellar under Max Allegri last season, Sandro has somewhat struggled for form this season and has even seen himself replaced in recent weeks by Kwadwo Asamoah, perhaps offering a motive as to why Chelsea have ended their pursuit.

However, with quality left wing-backs at a premium, it would be quite a surprise if Conte had indeed ended his interest. Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon and Danny Rose of Tottenham have also been linked, but it is Sandro whom Conte has the most interest in.

