Chelsea approve transfer that greatly benefits Man Utd – it’s NOT Andrey Santos

Chelsea have given the green light to a major sale, and the demands they’re insisting on are hugely beneficial to Manchester United.

Chelsea and Man Utd could meet in the market for the transfer of Andrey Santos. The Red Devils are exploring a move for the Brazilian midfielder, and the Blues aren’t averse to cashing in for the right price.

Santos, meanwhile, would be willing to join Man Utd, so long as the switch comes with assurances he’ll be a regular starter at Old Trafford.

Another piece of business that could affect both clubs is the surprise sale of Alejandro Garnacho just one year on from his £40m transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Garnacho completed that move very late in last year’s summer window, and throughout the saga, the Argentine insisted he only wanted to join Chelsea.

That put Man Utd in a difficult bargaining position, and in the end, United accepted a £40m fee that looked undervalued given the player’s age, attacking output and high potential.

Nevertheless, Man Utd did include a 10 percent sell-on clause, and that could come into play this summer at a time when Man Utd are realising how inflated the market – especially with regards to midfielders – has become.

Indeed, United have already been priced out of moves for Mateus Fernandes (£85m), Sandro Tonali (£100m) and Elliot Anderson (£116m).

With Man Utd now going all in on Real Madrid’s €100m / £86m-rated Aurelien Tchouameni and wanting a third signing in midfield after that, they need all the financial muscle they can muster.

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There have been rumours of Chelsea shopping Garnacho around after failing to nail down a regular starting spot last season.

Serie A side Roma have been linked, though reports talked of a loan – not permanent – deal.

Obviously, that would not bring Man Utd’s sell-on clause into play, and thus would not boost their spending power in a crucial window.

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Chelsea put Alejandro Garnacho up for PERMANENT sale

But according to a fresh update from Football London, Chelsea’s mind is made up and if Garnacho does go, they ONLY want a permanent sale, not a loan.

The report stressed: ‘Chelsea are open to selling Alejandro Garnacho this summer after just one season at Stamford Bridge, football.london understands.

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‘The 22-year-old winger failed to convince in his debut campaign with the Blues following his £40million move from Manchester United less than 12 months ago.

‘There is interest in Garnacho and there have been reports in Italy regarding Roma wanting to loan the winger, but Chelsea, sources say, will only consider a permanent transfer this summer.’

As yet, no club has opened official dialogue with Chelsea regarding Garnacho’s potential transfer, though it’s still relatively early days in this window.

Furthermore, reporter Ben Jacobs subsequently took to X to verify Chelsea are ready to sell Garnacho, and crucially, he insisted “a number of teams are interested.”

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