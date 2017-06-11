Chelsea, Arsenal battle for Leverkusen playmaker – report

Arsenal and Chelsea and are reportedly battling it out over the signature of highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen star Hakan Calhanoglu this summer.

The 23-year-old, who is also being linked with Lazio, scored seven goals and notched seven assists in just 22 appearances last season, while also impressing at international level for Turkey.

Calhanoglu is known for his outstanding set-piece delivery and Leverkusen are reported to have put a £32.5m price-tag on his head to ward off any potential suitors.

However, The Sun claims that Premier League champions Chelsea are monitoring the player, along with Arsene Wenger, who is looking to shake up his squad at Arsenal.

Calhanoglu, who missed the end of the season while he was serving a four-month ban from FIFA for a breach of contract relating to his time at Karlsruhe, is versatile too and can play out wide or through the middle.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is not resting on his laurels, despite Chelsea’s title success, and knows he will need a more competitive squad ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League next season, while Wenger is still trying to convince two of his most high-profile players in Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to sign new deals at Arsenal.

Despite Leverkusen putting a high price tag on one of their key men it is reported that they would be listen to lesser offers in a bid to cash in on the player.