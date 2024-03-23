Chelsea, Arsenal beaming as elite striker’s £86m clause slashed dramatically; bidding war fatal for rivals

Viktor Gyokeres' asking price being dropped could suit Chelsea and Arsenal but not AC Milan

Chelsea and Arsenal have received news of a much cheaper transfer for Viktor Gyokeres, whose base price is reportedly now half of his £86million release clause.

Gyokeres is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe at the moment. He’s alongside the likes of Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, but his goalscoring tally is higher than that of the other pair.

Indeed, in the Portuguese top flight, the Swede has banged in 22 goals, and has added another 14 in other competitions, as well as 14 assists in all football this season.

He also scored in his country’s last game, a 5-2 loss to Portugal.

Chelsea reportedly had scouts present at that game as they are hoping they might be able to lure Gyokeres onboard at the end of the season.

Arsenal are also in the mix in terms of Premier League outfits.

Mikel Arteta’s central strikers have largely failed to pull their weight, and the Spaniard is courting a top forward that can bang in the goals.

Both of those sides thought they would have to splash a big sum of £86million, which is Gyokeres’ release clause at Sporting CP.

DON’T MISS: Stunning XI Chelsea could field next season if Pochettino gets his way and classy quartet all sign

Sporting to slash Gyokeres asking price

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, they’ll only ask for around half of that, as bids could start from in the region of £43million.

That does not guarantee that bids will stay in that range, though.

Indeed, with a much more attainable starting price, a bidding war that could drive Gyokeres’ tag up could commence.

That could be an issue for AC Milan, who are said to have been monitoring the striker since before he moved to Sporting in the summer.

While they feel they have a good bargaining chip in that fellow Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in a position of power at Milan, a bidding war would be detrimental to their chances.

Chelsea, Arsenal well positioned in bidding war

With Chelsea and Arsenal ‘in the front row’ for Gyokeres, that could stay the same way if his price begins to rise.

That’s as Milan would find it ‘impossible to keep up’ with the English giants in a bidding war.

The Premier League sides will have more money to go towards the striker as a result of the higher finances in England.

As such, it will be interesting to see what happens once the bidding begins.

READ MORE: Five top-class strikers Arsenal could target this summer – from £17m to £100m superstars