Chelsea, Arsenal learn where they stand with £51.5m ace in ‘advanced’ talks

Chelsea and Arsenal appear set to swallow a bitter pill after an outstanding Inter star recently linked to both sides was reported to be nearing a move to PSG.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be active participants in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Gunners’ need is great having slipped to their lowest league finish in 26 years (eighth). The Blues, meanwhile, have taken a huge leap forward under Thomas Tuchel and are expected to back the German to reshape the squad as he sees fit.

One player both clubs have been heavily linked with is Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan, 22, has developed into one of world football’s most feared attacking threats from deep.

Inter ended Juventus’ nine-year stranglehold on the Scudetto this season, with Hakimi playing a critical role.

In his 37 league appearances operating as primarily a right-wingback, Hakimi bagged an incredible seven goals and 10 assists.

With Hector Bellerin’s future uncertain, Arsenal were credited with interest throughout the Spring.

Likewise, Chelsea were recently quoted the fee it would take to sign the man said to be on their radar.

Hakimi previously relayed his desire to remain in Milan, but the club’s perilous financial situation has ensured major exits are necessary.

That would normally provide a boost to the English sides, but the Sun (citing La Gazzetta dello Sport) reveal they are likely on course for disappointment.

They note that Inter and PSG are in ‘the advanced stages of negotiations’ over a transfer.

The fee of £51.5m is touted which would represent a £16.5m profit from a player signed just one year ago.

Arsenal fronting queue for Man City attackers?

Meanwhile, Manchester City are preparing to offload both Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling this summer – with the pair both linked with Arsenal.

The Daily Mail claims Pep Guardiola is already making plans to freshen up his squad this summer, and is apparently willing to make a number of his players available for transfer. Sterling and Mahrez are reported to be the two biggest casualty names.

Sterling has lost his place in the side this season with Guardiola prefering Phil Foden on the left flank.

Mahrez, meanwhile, has been a regular but at 30 years of age, will have a decreasing valuation in the market. He has two years left on his deal and could consider himself unlucky to depart.

Incredibly to us, the Mail claims it is Arsenal who surprisingly lead the charge for both. They state the pair, valued at £60m apiece, will be the subject of a double approach from the Gunners.

