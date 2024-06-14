London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal have seemingly suffered a blow to their hopes of landing a top LaLiga goalkeeper in the summer transfer window after he committed his future to his current club.

Both clubs are known to be in the market for a new stopper, with doubts over Robert Sanchez’s spot as No.1 at Stamford Bridge after the arrival of Enzo Maresca as Chelsea‘s latest boss.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are poised to sign Golden Boot winner David Raya on a permanent deal but then lose Aaron Ramsdale, who is desperate to be a regular starter to preserve his England squad status.

Those scenarios have led the Premier League duo to explore moves for highly-rated Villarreal stopper Filip Jorgensen.

The Dane recently admitted that it was ‘fun’ to be linked with a move to England’s top flight, amind interest from the Blues and Gunners.

But it now looks like Jorgensen is completely off the market after he penned a fresh contract with Manuel Pellegrini’s men until the summer of 2029.

Villarreal celebrate new Jorgensen deal

“Villarreal CF and Filip Jorgensen have reached an agreement to renew the Swedish-Danish goalkeeper’s contract with the Yellow Submarine until 2029,” the club said in a statement on their official website.

“Thus, Filip extends his link with the club which saw him make his debut in professional football.

“With the renewal of Filip Jörgensen, Villarreal CF guarantee a goalkeeper for the future and also for the present.

“The young Yellow played a total of 36 matches this season and was the goalkeeper to make the most saves in the LALIGA 2023/24 season with 143.

“The Yellow no.13 is an example to follow for youth academy players that dream of reaching the first team and is the pride of the Cantera Grogueta (Yellows Academy).

“Jörgensen came to Villarreal in 2017, when he was just 15 years old, coming from RCD Mallorca. In the 2018/19 season he was part of the Villarreal U19 first team squad that lifted the historic double of the Copa del Rey and League titles.

“He also participated in the UEFA Youth league during the 2021/22 season and the promotion of Villarreal B, also stand out as some of his greatest sporting achievements at the club.

“However, above all of those is his debut with the first team on 15th December 2021 against Atlético Sanluqueño in the second knock-out game of the Copa del Rey 2021/22. In total, Filip Jörgensen has played a total of 44 matches with the first team: 38 games in LALIGA, 3 in the Conference League, 1 in the UEFA Europa League and 2 in the Copa del Rey.”

Missing out on Jorgensen will come as a potential blow to both London clubs as Maresca and Mikel Arteta look to build their squads for the 2024/25 campaign.

Chelsea do still have Sanchez and the impressive Djorde Petrovic on board, although we understand they remain keen on outstanding Valencia stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

As for Arsenal, they are expected to announce the capture of Raya in a £27million deal from Brentford when the summer window officially opens on June 14. That will, in turn, speed up Ramsdale’s exit, with Chelsea also linked with the England man along with Wolves.