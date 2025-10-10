Chelsea are aiming to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado alongside a Juventus ace in 2026, though they will face competition from rivals Arsenal for the sensational double deal, according to reports.

Casado had a breakthrough season in 2023-24 as he played 36 times under Hansi Flick in all competitions, with 23 of those appearances coming in LaLiga. The 22-year-old has played a further seven times this campaign, though he has only completed a full 90 minutes once.

Casado is a tenacious defensive midfielder who has a great engine and excels at winning duels before playing a forward pass to get Barcelona on the attack.

Despite Casado’s huge potential, Barca chiefs are open to selling him next year to improve their financial situation.

They feel Flick will be able to rely on other players in Casado’s position, such as Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Marc Bernal and Gavi, once the latter returns from a knee injury.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Casado being on the market is ‘generating a lot of interest in Europe’, with Chelsea and Arsenal both ‘preparing moves to sign him in January’.

Chelsea see Casado as a useful midfield addition given Romeo Lavia’s fitness record and the fact Andrey Santos and Dario Essugo are both out injured too. Moises Caicedo is in brilliant form but he cannot play every single game.

Arsenal, meanwhile, see Casado as an ‘ideal’ signing to provide Martin Zubimendi with cover and competition.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta feels he can help fellow Spaniard Casado to become an elite midfielder in the coming years.

It emerged on September 26 that Barca have given him a €30million (£26m) price tag, and this latest report claims he could be on the move for €30-35m (up to £30.5m).

This is not the first time Arsenal have been linked with Casado. They have been tracking him since July, when the rising star was described as an ‘animal’ in exciting praise from one of his Spain team-mates.

It emerged on Thursday night that Chelsea and Arsenal are also ready to do battle for Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, complications in Juve’s contract talks with the forward have presented an opportunity to Chelsea and Arsenal.

Enzo Maresca’s side had a bid worth €68-70m (up to £61m) for Yildiz rejected in the summer but are still chasing a statement deal for him.

Chelsea chiefs are supposedly ‘ready to attack’ with a new bid, likely next summer.

But Arsenal are also in the mix for Yildiz, who can shine as either a second striker or left winger.

Arsenal have drawn up a ‘concrete offer’ for the 20-year-old that includes sending Gabriel Jesus in the opposite direction.

Juve still hope to tie Yildiz down to a new contract, but they will need to increase the value of their contract offer to strike an agreement.

If Yildiz starts to push for an exit, then the Italian giants are expected to demand €80-90m (up to £78m).

Casado, Yildiz could both move to England

A double deal for Casado and Yildiz could therefore cost somewhere between €110-125m (£96-109m).

While Yildiz is one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe, it is not immediately clear where he would fit in at Chelsea or Arsenal.

He ideally likes to play just behind the main centre-forward. But Chelsea already have Cole Palmer there, and he is their talisman.

Arsenal, meanwhile, spent £60m plus £7.5m in add-ons to make Eberechi Eze their new No 10.

As such, it is possible that Yildiz could operate on the left flank initially if moving to the Premier League next year.

