Bayern Munich are yet to reach an agreement over a new contract with Jamal Musiala, who is a target for Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

The 20-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe and is only expected to improve as he gains experience.

Musiala first broke into Bayern’s senior squad in 2020 as a 17-year-old, becoming their youngest-ever Bundesliga debutant at the time.

The attacking midfielder, who can also play as a left winger, has gone on to make 144 appearances in all competitions, netting 38 goals and making 26 assists in the process.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all interested in signing Musiala, whose current contract is set to expire in 2026.

Bayern have been in negotiations over a new deal for the Germany international for some time but as yet, they are yet to reach an agreement, which has led to speculation about his future.

Musiala thinks his current wage does not represent his abilities, and is aware he could get a better offer from a Premier League club.

In any case, however, Musiala’s suitors would have to cough up a huge transfer fee to lure him away from the Allianz Stadium.

READ MORE: Chelsea line up stunning moves for Liverpool legend or Ballon d’Or winner as Pochettino eyes game-changing January signing

Romano confirms Bayern’s lack of progress on Musiala talks

According to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, there has still been zero progress when it comes to a new contract for Musiala, amid reported interest from the Premier League quartet.

“There is no update so far on a new deal for Jamal Musiala,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“Bayern are focused on the January window so there is no news on contracts.

“They obviously want to keep Musiala for the long term so as their director Christoph Freund said. I see them negotiating with Musiala in the next months, and we will see how that story develops.”

Despite his talent, Musiala has seen his minutes diminish at Bayern this season – making just eight league starts so far.

This has frustrated the youngster, who is keen to play as many minutes as possible to aid his development and this could partly explain the delay in contract talks.

Premier League clubs are poised to test Bayern’s resolve with a bid for Musiala but it’s likely that a deal will only be possible in the summer.

Previous reports suggest that Musiala is valued at roughly €100m (£87m), but his price tag could increase if he has a good second half of the season.

EXCLUSIVE: Ratcliffe masterplan sees Man Utd rival Chelsea for summer signing of Crystal Palace star; Man City, Liverpool links explained