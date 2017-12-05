Chelsea, Arsenal targets among trio to request Juventus exit

Three players have reportedly asked to leave Serie A champions Juventus – including a Chelsea target and a winger wanted by Arsenal.

According to Italian outlet Dagospia, three players have asked to be sold by Juve in the upcoming January transfer window.

Their report claims that: “After a ‘fight’ with some of the veterans within the group before the game against Sampdoria, Alex Sandro (who dreams about Chelsea), Stephan Lichtsteiner and Juan Cuadrado have asked to leave the club.”

In October, Italian site Calciomercato.com claimed that Chelsea had seen a big-money move for Alex Sandro declined by the Bianconeri. It’s claimed the Blues saw a €70m offer snubbed by Juve, with the player offered a salary of €7m a year, plus bonuses.

Meanwhile, Cuadrado only made his loan deal permanent with the Turin side in May after spending two years on loan with Juve from Chelsea.

Juventus paid £17million for his services – just two-and- a-half-years after Chelsea paid Fiorentina €31million in February 2015.

Cuadrado says he is content in Serie, despite talk of Wenger returning with a bid for him in January.

“I’ve never really thought of leaving Juventus. I am happy to have stayed here because this club trusts me,” Cuadrado said.

“I am happy with my performances and I am happy with my new team-mates as well.”