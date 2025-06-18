Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa’s 22-year-old attacking midfielder, remains a concrete transfer target for Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal, who are undeterred by his mammoth price tag, TEAMtalk understands.

Both clubs are closely monitoring the versatile star, who has delivered 17 goals and 16 assists in 70 appearances since joining Villa from Middlesbrough in January 2024.

Sources indicate that the London duo believe a deal is feasible before the transfer window closes, driven by Villa’s ongoing concerns over Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Rogers’ standout 2024/25 season, coupled with his ability to play as a No. 10, left, or right-winger, has made him a coveted asset.

Chelsea and Arsenal, both competing in the Champions League, view Rogers as a dynamic addition to their squads. We understand Rogers is open to a move to London, enticed by the prospect of playing in Europe’s elite competition and a step up in his career.

However, Villa are resolute in their valuation, demanding a whopping £80m or more for their prized asset, who recently signed a contract extension until 2030.

Despite Villa’s firm stance, sources close to Chelsea and Arsenal reveal confidence that a deal could be struck for less than the quoted figure.

READ MORE: Chelsea to ‘hijack’ £70m striker deal with Prem side ‘fearful’

Chelsea, Arsenal plotting big Aston Villa raids

The clubs are considering testing Villa’s resolve with approaches in the coming weeks, but the feeling among sources is that negotiations could continue into the window’s final days.

Villa’s PSR pressures, which have previously forced sales like Douglas Luiz and Jhon Duran, could play into the hands of the suitors, though the club remains adamant about retaining Rogers.

The transfer saga is poised to be a defining storyline this summer, with Rogers’ future hanging in the balance.

As Chelsea and Arsenal weigh their moves, Villa’s financial constraints may ultimately dictate whether they can hold firm or cash in on their rising star, so that they can get the players in they are targeting this summer.

Villa want to bring in at least three new players in this window and they will need to bring in PSR headroom to do so.

Rogers, despite being intrigued by Chelsea and Arsenal’s interest, won’t agitate for a transfer, as he has full respect for Villa, who gave him the opportunity to showcase his talents in the Premier League.

DON’T MISS: The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Garcia to Barcelona 16th

Latest Chelsea news

🔵 Chelsea decide ‘priority’ winger target after Nico Williams interest ‘cools’

🔵 Liverpool ramp up exciting winger swoop amid Chelsea threat

🔵 Premier League fixtures: How to get tickets for the biggest matches as games are announced

IN FOCUS: Morgan Rogers’ impressive 2024/25 season