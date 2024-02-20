Chelsea, Arsenal watch on as contract talks for Serie A superstar continue; PL switch not ruled out

Inter Milan are desperately trying to retain the services of star player Lautaro Martinez amid links to Chelsea and Arsenal and talks are ongoing over a new deal.

The details of the contract offer are not yet known but TEAMtalk can confirm his agents at FootFeel ISM are in constant communication with the Italian club.

It’s taking time to iron out the small details of the deal and talks are continuing as Inter push to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

Martinez has been superb for his side and is considered one of the best strikers in Europe, with many top clubs reaching out to find out the potential for a summer deal.

The Argentine is not top of any club’s shortlist right now, though, due to the fact clubs are expecting him to extend his contract at Inter.

Marinez has reportedly been reluctant to leave the Serie A side but sources have continuously told TEAMtalk that he is open to playing in the Premier League and a new deal wouldn’t end that hope in the future.

Chelsea, Arsenal could swoop in for Martinez

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Chelsea have looked at signing Martinez in recent months. Mauricio Pochettino is a massive fan of the 26-year-old and has a very strong relationship with him.

The World Cup winner was also close to making a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2022.

Arsenal and Barcelona have both held conversations over a deal for Martinez previously and would be two sides to watch should any unexpected twists happen with talks over his new deal.

Inter president Steven Zhang has reiterated the fact that they plan to keep hold of the prolific frontman, however. There is an awareness inside the club that his sale would lead to a huge backlash from the fans.

Martinez was key to Inter’s brilliant 2022/23 season last year which saw them lift a cup double and make it all the way to the Champions League final, which they lost to Manchester City.

He has made 269 appearances in total for Inter, scoring 125 goals and making 41 assists in the process.

Chelsea and Arsenal are ready to strike should Martinez not sign a contract extension at the San Siro in the coming months.

