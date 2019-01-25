Chelsea assistant Zola reveals when Higuain could make first start

Gonzalo Higuain has been backed to hit the ground running by Chelsea assistant boss Gianfranco Zola.

The 31-year-old striker completed his loan move from Juventus on Thursday and could make his debut in Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Zola said on Friday: “We’re talking about a player who has scored not only in Italy but everywhere, also in the Champions League.

“I’m sure he can handle expectations. He’s always produced good numbers wherever he’s been. We’re going to help Higuain to get his goals.”

A decision is yet to be made on whether Higuain will feature.

Zola added: “There are players who need to be rested and it could be an opportunity.”

Higuain scored 36 goals in 35 Serie A matches at Napoli in 2015-16, when Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri was manager, while Jorginho is a former team-mate.

Zola added: “It’s a system he knows very well, so this is a big advantage. The type of players will help him to do what he does best.

“The conditions are good. There is no problem there.”

Zola could not provide any update on Alvaro Morata, who is expected to leave on loan, with Atletico Madrid linked.

Victor Moses, meanwhile, is close to completing a switch to Fenerbahce.

Zola said: “Chelsea have given him permission to talk to the Fenerbahce team. It’s a pity because he’s a wonderful professional.”

