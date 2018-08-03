Chelsea attacker pens new one-year contract at Stamford Bridge

Spanish forward Pedro has revealed his delight after signing a one-year contract extension with Chelsea.

The 31-year-old, who signed from Barcelona in the summer of 2015, has so far played 131 games for the Blues, scoring 28 times.

He told the club’s official website: “It is very good for me, I am really happy here in the club, with my team-mates, the supporters and the club in general.

“It’s important for me to continue with Chelsea, I am comfortable here and want to win new titles and trophies. I want to help the team, score goals, and I repeat, I am really happy.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are very happy to secure Pedro’s services for another year.

“Since becoming a Chelsea player he has regularly demonstrated his quality on the field and we look forward to seeing him continue to flourish under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri.”

At his press conference to preview Sunday’s Community Shield match against Manchester City, Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri said of Pedro’s new deal: “I’m very happy about this. Pedro is very important for us. Very technical player, very useful for me.

“I think I’m really happy about the new contract of Pedro. Pedro is a top player. It’s very important for us to keep the top players.”

