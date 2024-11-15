Chelsea authorise shock January exit, as Aston Villa leapfrog Man Utd, Tottenham by opening talks

Chelsea have greenlit a January exit for midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and while Manchester United and Tottenham are interested, a report claims Aston Villa are first to open talks.

Dewsbury-Hall shone with Leicester City in the Championship last season, with his 12 goals and 14 assists helping fire Enzo Maresca’s side back into the Premier League. When Maresca made the jump to Chelsea, Dewsbury-Hall quickly followed to the tune of £30m.

However, with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia the go-to pairing in midfield and Enzo Fernandez in reserve, Dewsbury-Hall has been limited to just 43 minutes of top flight action this term.

And despite signing for Chelsea just a few months ago, the talented midfielder could be on the way out of Stamford Bridge in the upcoming winter window.

Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing led with the headline: ‘Chelsea open to letting summer signing go ALREADY – Man United & Spurs on red alert!’

A temporary spell away via the loan route was cited as the likeliest outcome. Man Utd and Tottenham were named as the star’s ‘most high-profile suitors.’

But according to a separate report out of Spain, Aston Villa have jumped the queue by opening talks over a loan swoop that would contain an option to buy.

Chelsea may reject lowly Aston Villa offer

The Spanish report claimed Chelsea would be willing to accept that method of transfer (loan to buy) so long as the option is set at £30m.

That would allow the Blues to recoup 100 percent of what they paid Leicester if the option is activated.

However, for the time being Aston Villa are only proposing an option to buy worth approximately £18.2m. That figure would comprise £12.4m plus £5.8m in future add-ons, according to the report.

If Chelsea stick to their guns and rebuff Villa, the door could swing wide open for Man Utd, Tottenham and any other sides who register their interest.

Latest Chelsea news – Mudryk to Palace / Chukwuemeka sale

In other news, Football Transfers report Crystal Palace have approached Chelsea over the loan signing of Mykhailo Mudryk in January.

A six-month stay at Selhurst Park was labelled a ‘win-win’ affair for all parties, though the player’s stance on the move is not yet clear.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal Chelsea are among four high-powered clubs tracking Norwegian starlet Sverre Nypan.

The 17-year-old attacker is already a guaranteed starter for Rosenborg and counts Manchester United, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund among his admirers too.

Finally, Chelsea are prepared to part ways with midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea have put Chukwuemeka up for sale ready for the January window and have fielded interest from Ipswich Town.

Chelsea have previously been tipped to hold out for as much as £40million (€48m / $50.7m) before selling the Englishman, but TEAMtalk understands a deal can be struck for much less than that sum.