Chelsea backed to ‘phone up’ Arsenal and rescue £30m player being ‘overlooked by Arteta’

Chelsea have been tipped to spring the signing of an Arsenal star in a transfer that would’ve been unthinkable just a few months ago, per reports.

The Gunners made additions at goalkeeper, in defence and in central midfield over the summer. Of the four that arrived – David Raya, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz – it’s arguably Raya whose transfer was the most surprising.

The Spaniard joined on a season-long loan from Brentford that contains an option to buy. The option is set at £27m and could become an obligation if certain easily achievable conditions are met.

Raya’s arrival was a surprise due to the fact Mikel Arteta already had a trusted No 1 at his disposal in the form of Aaron Ramsdale.

After initially warming the bench, it’s been Raya who has been Arteta’s preferred choice over the last six weeks.

According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, it would not be a surprise if Ramsdale now decides to pursue a move away.

“Ramsdale will want to be a first-choice keeper at club — and international — level,” said Ornstein a recent Q&A.

“If it looks like that won’t be happening at Arsenal [and] come the summer, it is fair to assume he might seek pastures new.

“It will also come down to the club, of course. He signed a new long-term [contract] in May and so if a sale is to be sanctioned, Arsenal will want to secure a tidy return on a player who they purchased for an initial £24m and who has excelled.”

The £24m fee can rise to £30m pending add-ons. If Ramsdale departs in 2024 it stands to reason the full amount won’t be paid.

Now, according to pundit Robbie Earle, Chelsea would be wise to capitalise on the Arsenal uncertainty and sign Ramsdale.

Ramsdale an upgrade on Robert Sanchez?

The Blues’ No 1 at present is Robert Sanchez, though the Spaniard looked shaky in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Saturday.

Sanchez gifted Arsenal a route back into the contest with an ill-advised pass out from the back to Conor Gallagher. Declan Rice showed great awareness to nip in ahead of Gallagher and sweep his long-range effort into the empty net.

Sanchez was also lucky to avoid giving away a penalty when clattering into Gabriel Jesus when flapping at a set piece delivery.

According to former Premier League striker Earle, Ramsdale is the calibre of player Chelsea should be looking at.

Earle said while appearing on the Two Robbies podcast: “If I’m Chelsea, I’m phoning up and saying I’ll take Ramsdale, give me Ramsdale my friend if you’re not going to use him, because Ramsdale is at the level you’re talking about.

“Ramsdale’s talking about he’ll have to go and play somewhere if he’s going to be in the Euros.

“If he’s overlooked by Arteta – I don’t know why Arteta wants the two goalkeepers and all that, and we’ve heard all the reasons behind it – if I’m Chelsea right now, I’d go and put it amongst them.

“I’d take Ramsdale because he’s at the level you’re talking about that Chelsea need.”

Chelsea still have Kepa Arrizabalaga on their books too, though he’s previously expressed a strong desire to turn his loan spell at Real Madrid permanent.

