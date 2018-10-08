Chelsea, Barcelona attacking target reacts to €35m January links

Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek has played down reports that he is a €35million January target for Chelsea and Barcelona.

The Poland international has been linked with several European clubs following an impressive breakthrough season in Serie A.

Chelsea are reported to be one of the firm favourites to land the 23-year-old, with Blues boss Maurizio Sarri said to be a fan, although Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have all been touted as potential destinations for the forward.

Piatek scored an impressive eight goals in the first six games for his club, equalling a record that has stood since 1949, but when quizzed about particular links to Barca he told Polish outlet SportoweFakty, as reported on Calciomercato: ‘The Barcelona interest in me – I heard, but I do not believe it – the broken records, including that of Shevchenko, for now I do not consider joining them too much.

“Maybe one day I will enjoy reading these things.”

It is no secret that Sarri is looking to add to his attacking options in January, having so far failed to get the best out of central strikers Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata.

