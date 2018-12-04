Chelsea baulk at price tag, as Real Madrid offer forward

Chelsea have been offered Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio, but won’t pay the forward’s £107million price tag, claims a report.

Don Balon report that Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign the Spain international as part of any potential deal involving Eden Hazard heading to the Bernabeu.

Asensio, 22, has scored just once in 10 LaLiga starts this season and he has struggled to impose himself, despite the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Last month the same source claimed Asensio would be allowed to leave Madrid if his price tag was met and Liverpool and Chelsea were both potential suitors.

But the price tag was said to be too high then and that seems to be the same scenario again with Don Balon claiming Chelsea think the valuation of the former Mallorca man is too high.

The Spanish outlet suggest Asensio has also been offered to Paris Saint-Germain as part of any potential deal to bring Neymar back to LaLiga.j